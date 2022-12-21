UPDATE: Second day of power cuts for Andalucia’s Sitio De Calahonda

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 December 2022 • 21:52

21:49 (December 21) – The power is set to be turned off in Calahonda from 07:30 until 15:00 tomorrow December 22 according to a notice posted on lamposts.

The second time this year, the power will be turned off throughout the town for most of the day as essential works are carried out.

Residents are asked to take appropriate measures to ensure that they have will not need electricity during these hours, although it is possible that an intermittent service will be available.

16:44 October 15 – A FACEBOOK user posted an informative piece of information for residents of Sitio De Calahonda in Andalucia on Saturday, October 15 regarding an upcoming planned power cut.

Suzy W took to Facebook to share a photo of a proposed planned power cut for Andalucia’s Sitio De Calahonda on Monday, October 17.

The power will be off for a two-hour period between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm.

“Saw this flimsy bit of paper taped to a lamppost this morning,” Suzy wrote.

“Looks like power will be off 17/10 between 1130 & 1330 on the streets and urbanisations listed on the bit of paper.”

Sitio De Calahonda is a small town in Andalusia, southern Spain.

It lies on the coast about halfway between Fuengirola and Marbella, and is part of the municipality of Mijas.

The town was developed by D. Juan de Orbaneja in 1963, occupying the space between Marbella and Mijas.

