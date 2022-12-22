Carboneras council’s generous gesture to fund nearly 3000 UNICEF vaccines

By Betty Henderson • 22 December 2022 • 15:56

Christmas cards sent out to Carboneras residents have funded nearly 3000 measles vaccination kits for UNICEF

THIS Christmas Carboneras have helped to provide vaccinations to children in poverty-stricken parts of the world, thanks to a Christmas card campaign. The campaign has funded nearly 3000 vaccination kits to fight measles.

The council announced that its gesture of seasonal goodwill has helped to fund 2,790 vaccination kits in a press release on Thursday, December 22.

Local Mayor, José Luis Amérigo chose to send UNICEF charity Christmas cards out to homes in the Carboneras area this year, sending heartfelt wishes from all at the council. The cards each contained a message signed by the Mayor, wishing local people a festive period filled with joy, special time with family and friends, and a prosperous new year.

Each card sold by UNICEF goes towards their charity Christmas campaign which is providing vaccinations against measles for people living in poverty and in conflict zones. The cards also offered local people an insight into UNICEF’s global health work. The organisation works in more than 190 countries and aims to guarantee universal human rights to every child.