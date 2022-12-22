By Anna Ellis • 22 December 2022 • 14:55

Santa Claus visits QuironSalud Marbella Hospital early to surprise its youngest patients. Image: QuironSalud, Marbella.

The Marbella healthcare centre has received four electric cars which will be used by its young paediatric patients who are due to undergo surgery.



This surprise has been made possible thanks to the company Ataa Cars, who have helped Santa Claus deliver the vehicles.

The cars are a replica of real model vehicles that will be operated by the medical staff by remote control for the journey that children have to make from their room to the operating theatre or for a diagnostic test. The use of these cars in the hospital environment is a great improvement in the experience of young patients.

Doctor Adelaida Sanchez Bacallao confirmed: “Our main objective is to make the child’s stay in hospital a positive and pleasant one when facing an operation. Their anxiety disappears the moment they get into the car because, from then on, they begin to perceive their situation as a game.”

