BREAKING: Unconfirmed reports of large explosion at oil depot in Nizhnegorsk region of Crimea
By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 23:39

Large explosion at oil depot in Nizhnegorsk region of Crimea

A large explosion was reported to have occurred at an oil depot in the Russian-controlled Nizhnegorsk region of Crimea but has not been confirmed.

 

A large explosion has allegedly occurred at an oil depot located in Russian-occupied Crimea according to online reports this evening, Friday, December 23. They also reported a Ukrainian drone being shot down near the facility in the Nizhnegorsk region. Both claims are as yet unconfirmed.


Video footage from a surveillance camera uploaded onto the ‘Ukraine Now’ Telegram channel claims to show the moment a drone hit its target. The attached message said they were awaiting confirmation of the incident. Various other Russian Telegram channels are reporting the same incident.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

