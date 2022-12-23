By Chris King • 23 December 2022 • 23:39
Large explosion at oil depot in Nizhnegorsk region of Crimea
A large explosion has allegedly occurred at an oil depot located in Russian-occupied Crimea according to online reports this evening, Friday, December 23. They also reported a Ukrainian drone being shot down near the facility in the Nizhnegorsk region. Both claims are as yet unconfirmed.
Video footage from a surveillance camera uploaded onto the ‘Ukraine Now’ Telegram channel claims to show the moment a drone hit its target. The attached message said they were awaiting confirmation of the incident. Various other Russian Telegram channels are reporting the same incident.
Claimed to be footage of drone attack on an oil depot somewhere in Nyzhnohirskyi district, Crimea(Drone makes boom 00:18) pic.twitter.com/KHogt8iE5V
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 23, 2022
Locals talk of an oil depot explosion in the Nyzhniohirskyi district of #Crimea. https://t.co/PnMJwTeZdP
— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) December 23, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
