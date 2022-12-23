By Matthew Roscoe • 23 December 2022 • 8:40

WATCH: Canada's chief public health officer and Mrs Claus spread holiday health message for kids. Image: @CPHO_Canada/Twitter

THERESA TAM, Canada’s chief public health officer, spoke with Mrs Claus via video link to spread a holiday health message for kids and the Canadian public.

In the video, Canada’s chief public health officer and Mrs Claus stressed the importance of kids getting vaccinated and staying safe over the Christmas holidays.

Tam opens up the video by stating she was going to check in on the North Pole for “Santa’s holiday health check.”

However, Santa was busy with “snow yoga with the elves and reindeer!” as he said it was “great cross-training for sleigh driving.”

So Tam and Mrs Claus spoke and the holiday season.

Mrs Claus told Dr Tam, “it just warms my heart to see everyone in Canada, especially kids, working so hard to keep the holidays safe and cheerful for all.”

In return, Dr Tam replied, “So am I, Mrs Claus! Every child in Canada has definitely earned their place on the nice list! Their parents and caregivers too! It’s been a tough season with lots of viruses making people sick.”

Mrs Claus then listed all the things she and Santa had been vaccinated against and all the things they are doing to stay safe this Christmas.

“Thankfully, Santa and I are feeling as healthy as ever. We are both up to date with our vaccinations, including COVID boosters and flu shots,” she said.

“I always tell Santa to make a list! And check it twice!

Stay up to date on your vaccinations. Wear a mask in crowded indoor places – and make sure it fits nice and snug. Wash your hands to the tune of Jingle Bells.

Dr Tam, however, had some more to add to the list for Jolly Old Saint Nick and his wife.

“Great advice! You can also be sure to:

Stay home if you’re feeling sick.

And – If you are gathering indoors with other people or elves – open a door or a window for a few minutes at a time to let in some fresh air.

“The more items you check off the list, the more protected you are!” she said.

Mrs Claus replied: “Yes – you can think of it like decorating a Christmas tree. You need tinsel, lights, ornaments and the star on top. The Christmas tree is at its best when all the decorations are up and nicely layered.”

The video faced backlash on social media.

One person wrote: “This actually sums up EVERYTHING wrong with pandemic messaging since 2020.”

While another person wrote: “Most disgusting video I have ever watched in my life time. Christmas supposed to about Jesus. They made it about Santa,Gifts & parties. Now this so called expert making it about vaccines. Hope you can see the reality. Clowns are clowning on full swing.”

Most disgusting video I have ever watched in my life time. Christmas supposed to about Jesus.

They made it about Santa,Gifts & parties.

Now this so called expert making it about vaccines. Hope you can see the reality

“The propaganda just got heavier,” another person wrote.

Mike Graham said: “Have these people lost their minds? #Canada 🇨🇦”

