Prince Andrew set to be evicted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles

24 December 2022

Image of Prince Andrew at York racecourse in 2019. Credit: Mick Atkins/Shutterstock.com

According to a report, King Charles is about to evict Prince Andrew from his office in Buckingham Palace and not allow him to use the address for correspondence.

Prince Andrew is allegedly being thrown out of Buckingham Palace by King Charles, according to The Sun. A source informed the publication that the 62-year-old Duke of York will no longer be allowed to use the royal address for any of his correspondence and not be able to continue using his office there.

Three years ago, the Duke stepped down from public duty but a skeleton staff was retained at the Palace. It is thought that they will now face the sack. “Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own”, the source told the publication.

His involvement in everything royal is slowly being stripped away. Last Wednesday 21, Queen Consort Camilla was gifted Andrew’s coveted military role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Andrew will still have the use of the 31-bed Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, for now, it is believed.

The Home Office also removed his 24-hour armed security earlier this month. This was revealed exclusively by The Sun, with the £3million-a-year tab apparently now being covered by the Royal Household.

While not admitting any liability, Andrew settled a civil sex assault case in the U.S. in February. He paid millions after Virginia Giuffre brought the case against him. In a bid to rebuild what is left of his reputation, the Duke of York is said to be recruiting a new communications team, which he will fund personally.

A festive dinner will be held tomorrow, Christmas Day, at Sandringham, which Andrew is believed to be attending with Charles. For the first time in 30 years, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will be present. When approached by The Sun, the Palace apparently declined to comment on the latest report.

