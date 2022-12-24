By Chris King • 24 December 2022 • 5:29

Mall of America secured in Bloomington, Minnesota with no more active shooter

One person is reported to have been shot inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota with an active shooter situation ongoing.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 24 at 05:35am

As confirmed by Bloomington Police on its Twitter feed, the Mall of American in Bloomington, Minnesota has been secured and there is no longer a lockdown or active shooter situation.

Their tweet read: “Mall Of America shooting scene has been secured. BPD is working with MOA Security and Hennepin County Crime Lab to process the area. Lockdown of the MOA was recently lifted. Please continue to stay out of the area until further notice. Follow Twitter for additional information”.

Mall Of America shooting scene has been secured. BPD is working with MOA Security and Hennepin County Crime Lab to process the area. Lockdown of the MOA was recently lifted. Please continue to stay out of the area until further notice. Follow twitter for additional information. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022

A second tweet announced that: “Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges will be giving an in-person News Release at the Mall of America about this evening’s shooting at 10:30pm. Members of the media are asked to arrive at the level one east main doors. You will be directed to the staging area”.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges will be giving an in person News Release at the Mall of America about this evenings shooting at 10:30pm. Members of the media are asked to arrive at the level one east main doors. You will be directed to the staging area. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022

Saturday, December 24 at 03:42am

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is currently locked down with an active shooter, or shooters, on the premises. One person is reported to have been shot with more injured. Bloomington Police and EMS are at the location.

One person was reportedly found shot and emergency services were administering CPR. No further information was divulged at this time.

Bloomington Police and EMS are on scene of a reported shooting at the Mall Of America. MOA is on lockdown. Please stay out of the area. Information will be released via twitter as it becomes available. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 24, 2022

Police units responded to reports of shots being fired on the first level of Nordstrom. The incident is believed to involve multiple gunmen and could be gang-related.

Update: Mall of America remains under lockdown. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Additional information will be posted as soon as it becomes available. — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) December 24, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of Shooting inside the Mall of America 📌#Bloomington l #Minnesota Right now multiple authorities are responding to shots fired inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota reports of injuries with one victim killed the mall is currently on lockdown pic.twitter.com/5V6prUXjOR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 24, 2022

This is the scene outside the Nordstrom at the Mall of America, which is currently in lockdown mode. We’re working to learn more. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/1eXfTfyPDe — Allen Henry (@AllenWCCO) December 24, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

