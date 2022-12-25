Festive activities to add to your holiday plans

By Betty Henderson • 25 December 2022 • 8:00

Indulge in some quality family time with a board game evening over the Christmas period

IT’S so easy to get caught up in a planning flurry over the Christmas period, but we often end up with little bits of time to fill between activities and parties. Here we bring you some suggestions of activities you can try to take some time for yourself and to be present with your loved ones

Festive walk

What better way to spend the festive period than getting active in the great outdoors. Plan a walk with family or friends in a natural beauty spot if you have time, or head out straight from home when you have a break between festivities for a change of scene.

Movie marathon

Colder weather is the perfect excuse to get comfortable at home with some tasty snacks with your favourite Christmas films. If you have family visiting, why not watch a family favourite film and reminisce together?

Games night

Is Christmas ever complete without a competitive board game evening? Get out your classic board games like Monopoly, try to crack a puzzle together, or even try an online game or quiz. Lots of online games have live multiplayer options you can try so you can play with family and friends overseas.