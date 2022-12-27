By Anna Ellis • 27 December 2022 • 17:41

Better, bigger and more eco-friendly public transport for Son Espanyol. Image: Palma City Council.

UNTIL now public transport in the Son Espanyol area has not received positive reviews but a new minibus will change that.

The head of Sustainable Mobility, Francesc Dalmau, has confirmed the residents of Son Espanyol now have new, accessible, energy-friendly buses. The eight-metre-long buses will cover the route of the L9 that connects Eusebi Estada (Plaza de Espana) with the neighbourhood of Son Espanyol and, during the weekends, will serve the route that goes to the UIB.

Dalmau explained that four eight-metre minibuses have been added to the fleet. They are more comfortable vehicles, with fewer emissions and lower emissions, and will allow diesel to be phased out progressively. He also stressed that “these buses will provide service to the more rural neighbourhoods such as Son Espanyol.”

This new vehicle, which forms part of the second phase of the renovation of the EMT Palma fleet, has a cost of €175,000 excluding VAT and represents important advances with respect to the van model that has been used until now.

