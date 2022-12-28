By Matthew Roscoe • 28 December 2022 • 8:11

Tributes paid following death of former International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis president Dr Claire McLintock. Image: @ISTH/Twitter

FORMER president of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), Dr Claire McLintock, has died leading to tributes flooding social media.

Dr Claire McLintock, who was president of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) between 2018-2020, died on December 23 at the age of 57. Hundreds of tributes poured in after news of her death spread.

The ISTH shared the tragic news on Twitter, writing: “We regret to share that Claire McLintock (@doctormclintock), passed away on December 23, 2022. Claire served the @ISTH in many positions, including as ISTH President from 2018-2020. She was a brilliant, bright light and will be greatly missed.”

As well as serving as ISTH President, Claire served on the ISTH Council, chaired the ISTH Education Committee, co-chaired the SSC Subcommittee on Women’s Health Issues on Thrombosis and Hemostasis and helped to plan the ISTH 2019 Congress in Melbourne as an executive member of the Local Organising Committee.

She was also the Vice Chair of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee, in line to become the Chair in 2023.

Flora Peyvandi, M.D., Ph.D., ISTH President of Council paid tribute.

“Claire’s service and passion for early career programming, education and equal access to knowledge regardless of location made a significant impact on the ISTH and in the lives of her peers around the world,” she said.

“She will be greatly missed by so many, including her patients – who she always drew strength from – and who influenced Claire to be a tremendous awareness ambassador through the World Thrombosis Day campaign, which she helped shape into the global campaign it is today.”

Pantep Angchaisuksiri, M.D., ISTH President-Elect said: “We will greatly miss her vast knowledge and on-the-ground support, especially throughout the Asia Pacific region.

“Claire traveled throughout the region many times throughout her life, being part of important educational workshops, educational offerings and regional events. We will miss her smile, laughter and brilliant mind.”

McLintock also served her community in Auckland, New Zealand, as an obstetric physician at National Women’s Health at Auckland City Hospital. In 2019, she became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, recognizing her service to haematology and obstetrics. She was known worldwide as a tireless advocate for women’s health and thrombosis awareness.

In addition to her roles with ISTH, McLintock served other societies, including as President of the Society of Obstetric Medicine of Australia and New Zealand (2008-2010) and President of the Thrombosis and Haemostasis Society of Australia and New Zealand (2009-2011).

An obituary read: “Our stellar and effortlessly brilliant Claire died on the morning of Friday 23rd December 2022, aged 57. The only daughter of Iain and Margaret McLintock of Dundee, Scotland, and sister to John and James. The flaming centre of the Reynolds/ McLintock clan – wife of John and mother of Hart and Vita. And mother-in-law to Anthony.”

Tributes flooded social media.

“This is very sad news. So sad that we will not see Claire in the ISTH meetings again!! She left a lot of good memories and science that will last forever!” one person wrote.

Another person said: “So sad that Claire, with whom I not only shared inspiration to move forward with women’s health issues in thrombosis and hemostasis, has passed away. We go way back and I will miss her warm friendship, energy and sparkle dearly. This is Claire @isth congress party, Toronto 2015.”

“Incredibly sad news! A truly special person,” another person said on Twitter.

While another person wrote: “RIP. Had the opportunity to hear her once during a meeting in @OffCMCVellore She was brilliant and the clinical touch was evident.”

