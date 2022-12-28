Electric classic cars- the newest trend in the motoring world

By Betty Henderson • 28 December 2022 • 16:54

Classic car owners across the world are taking to electric restoration projects, to bring their vehicles into the 21st century sustainably

AS Spain adopts tighter restrictions on fossil-fuelled cars to combat climate change, we take a look at a new car trend which is starting to reach Europe after being popularised in California. Classic car owners are refitting their vehicles with electric engines to bring their retro vehicles into the 21st century in style.

How does it work?

Converting a classic car from a fossil fuel engine to run on electric power involves deconstructing the car and replacing the engine with that of an electric vehicle, like a Tesla.

Why is it becoming popular?

According to one driver, Kevin Erickson in Colorado, his conversion of a 1972 Plymouth Satellite sedan is the perfect union between days gone by and 21st century technology. “This was my way of taking the car I love, my favorite bodywork, and then taking modern technology and performance, and bringing it all together”.

As many countries develop more extensive networks of infrastructure to support electric vehicles, the process is also becoming easier, although owners are guaranteed some funny looks as they recharge their retro vehicles!

What are the disadvantages?

As well as being extremely expensive- the process ideally requires you to own two separate vehicles- converting a classic car to run on electric power is also a major mechanical project that requires technological expertise.