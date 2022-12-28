By Anna Ellis • 28 December 2022 • 15:14

In the early hours of December 28 1370 coastguard, Francesc Canto, made an epic find. Image: Elche City Council.

The coastguard found the image of the current Patron Saint of Elche.

Alongside the image was a parchment with the text and music of what was to become the Mystery on Tamarit Beach, Misteri en la Playa de Tamarit. The items were found inside an ark stranded on the sand

The emotional and monumental event was recreated and staged in situ on Wednesday, December 28, at 4:00.AM, after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, joined citizens on one of the free buses that linked the Palacio de Altamira and the beach to enjoy the performance. The mayor also marched in the popular 14-kilometre pilgrimage between the Tamarit and the Hort de Les Portes Encarnades along the Camino Viejo de Santa Pola, following Canto and the Virgin in her ox-drawn ark.

The mayor said: It has been a morning of reviving emotions after the hiatus of the health crisis by returning to a tradition that is loved, felt and deeply rooted. The event identifies as being one of those important moments in the festivities of our city.”

