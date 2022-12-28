Used car sales: The curious trend in the Spanish motoring market

By Betty Henderson • 28 December 2022 • 17:27

Motoring experts are advocating for financial incentives for new car purchases as Spain lags behind in new car sales

AS countries across Europe speed to reduce emissions from pollution, the Spanish car market continues to lag behind with the transition to electric vehicles. Now experts warn that the market desperately needs to be modernised.

What’s happening?

Currently, the average age for cars on the roads in Spain is a staggering 13.5 years old, two years older than the European Union’s average. This year, cars older than 10-years-old sold almost 40 per cent more than new cars. Experts are concerned by this because older cars generally emit more polluting gases than newer vehicles which have to conform with current pollution regulations.

Why is this happening?

Motoring industry experts say that supply shortages causing problems for manufacturers and spiralling inflation have put consumers off buying new vehicles during the last year.

Experts believe supply shortages have also caused car sellers to prioritise corporate buyers for the vehicles that they have had available, which led to shortages for private buyers.

What can be done?

Experts are calling for more financial incentives for motorists to buy new cars. Regulations against older vehicles being driven in urban areas are being introduced for 2023, but this won’t combat the root of Spain’s old car problem. Financial incentives could be offered as discounts or lower taxes on new cars.