By Chris King • 29 December 2022 • 20:41

British Airways flight in emergency landing at London Heathrow

A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing at London Heathrow Airport shortly after departing for Nice in France.

British Airways flight BA348 was forced into making an emergency landing at London Heathrow Airport this evening, Thursday, December 29. The aircraft full of passengers had taken off not long before, destined for the city of Nice in the South of France.

According to initial reports, crew members reported smelling fumes which led to the pilot making the decision to turn around and head back to London. The plane landed safely and was delayed on the runway with passengers waiting for a replacement.

“The aircraft landed normally after returning to Heathrow following reports of a technical issue. The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority”, said a spokesperson for BA.

Flight tracking sites reported the jet issuing a 7700 squawk code shortly after takeoff at around 5.22pm this evening and returning to the airport. The Airbus A320-232 had flown as far as Sevenoaks before turning back.

British Airways flight BA348 LHR- NCE Squawking 7700 (emergency) — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) December 29, 2022

The BA spokesperson confirmed that emergency crews were on standby on the tarmac: “The incident has now been stood down”, as reported by mirror.co.uk. Passengers took to Twitter to report that pilots had apparently been wearing oxygen masks.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.