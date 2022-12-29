By Marcos • 29 December 2022 • 15:21

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1956

Same respect for all

Leapy Lee obviously knows very little about the LGBTQ community and trans gender folk in particular. Just because a person grew up in a certain place at a time in history doesn’t make them an expert.

I am probably the same age and same history timeline but a different place, yes I am queer and yes lived in the 60s. We were called queer as an insult but are now able to claim this insult as our own which mitigates the abuse by media et al.

All trans folk want is the same respect as any other person. Nothing woke about it, this is about human dignity.

In terms of toilets that Mr Lee seems obsessed about, where is the problem.

We woman have cubicles and as a queer lesbian I would not preclude my trans sisters from using the cubicle next to me. I hope Mr Lee would not stop trans men from using the next urinal.

If he wants a proper debate using gutter press images and language I will oblige.

Helen Hallam

Malaga

Too many people

THANK you Mr Brian Johnstone for your comment re population, I’ve been saying this for years and cannot understand why our educated leaders do not see the obvious underlying reason for most, if not all, of the country’s problems today ie demand exceeding supply.

The simple answer would be in my view to set a suggested maximum of two children per couple for the next 25 – 50 years. Of course there would be an outcry from most religious groups who would say that their god will provide, but I think that mother nature may disagree.

In my lifetime the world population has doubled, if it continues at this rate we are all in big trouble, just do the figures, Barry Nerja.

Barry & Pauline Reading

Did you even vote

THE misogynistic comments that I have been reading on social media platforms about how it is unfair that a women’s footballer should win the BBC sports personality of the year award, instead of a male golfer or cricketer, is shocking. Beth Mead was voted to win this award by the public, I’m sure most of the people moaning couldn’t even be bothered to vote. Well done Beth Mead you are a credit to your country.

Tracey Hunter

Older views

I HAVE always been a fan of Leapy’s and find the columns refreshing, however times are changing as they always have done and our views are now becoming outdated and to some offensive.

My opinions are becoming to my children and grandchildren like my grandfather’s were to me when I was young, really embarrassing but they could get away with saying belligerent things because they were old and didn’t mean any offence (although they probably did mean to offend and knew they would get away with it). It’s funny how life can go full circle and you turn into the relatives you swore you would never be like.

Raymond Barry

TV twaddle

THOSE of you who have access to UK TV, are you as disappointed with the twaddle that was on over the Christmas weekend as I am? I don’t know how many more times I can watch a repeat of a so-called Christmas classic like Home Alone and the magazine shows such as This Morning were no better, how many times do I need to see how celebrities make their gravy?

C Green

