Preparation underway for Almería’s Feburary half-marathon with record entry numbers

By Betty Henderson • 29 December 2022 • 17:52

3500 athletes will challenge themselves in a running weekend in February in Almería

ONE of Almería’s most eagerly-awaited events on the sporting calendar is due to return with record entry numbers on Sunday, February 5. Organisers are hoping to speed past entry number records at the Almería Half Marathon with at least 2000 runners on the start line.

The starting pistol will sound at 10am from the start line on Calle Alcalde Santiago Martínez Cabrejas before runners take on a challenging urban route through Almería city. There will be plenty of impressive city scenery before runners reach the finish line near to the Power Horse Stadium on the outskirts of the city.

This year’s 21 kilometre race is open to athletes of all abilities, both in clubs and as individual participants, and organisers describe it as an excellent challenge to kick off the new year.

A more relaxed ‘Healthy Run’ will be held on Saturday, February 4 with around 1000 participants. The little ones can also get involved in a children’s run on the same day.

Entry can be completed online until Wednesday, January 25 at 1pm at: www.cruzandolameta.es