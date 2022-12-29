The year that was 2022: Spain’s top headlines in the last year

By Betty Henderson • 29 December 2022 • 16:23
2022 was marked by displays of solidarity and aid appeals in Spain to support Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion
THE past year was a remarkable year for the whole world and not least for Spain. Here we share five of the biggest headlines in the country in 2022.
War in Ukraine
Spain sprung into action, accepting more than 150,000 refugees and providing aid for Ukrainians after the brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February.
Inflation
Like much of the world, Spain has been battling spiralling inflation including a package of relief measures announced on Tuesday, December 27.
‘Feminist Laws’
There was trouble at the heart of government due to controversial laws made by the Ministry of Equality which led the governing PSOE to make changes to consent laws.
Border tragedy
A tragic crush on the border between Melilla, the Spanish enclave in North Africa and Morocco on July 26 saw more than 23 people lose their lives. The catastrophe led to political chaos as parliamentarians grappled with the issue of illegal immigration.
Tennis trophies
On Sunday, September 11, 19 year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest tennis player ever to be ranked as number one globally after winning the US Open.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.