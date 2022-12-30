By Matthew Roscoe • 30 December 2022 • 23:30

Volunteer at Noah’s Ark in Tenerife, Beverley Corbett is one of two UK Nationals in Spain named in the New Year Honours list. Image: British Embassy in Spain/Official

BEVERLEY CORBETT, trustee and volunteer at Noah’s Ark, has been awarded an MBE for services to British Nationals in Spain in the New Year Honours List, published on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Beverley has been a leading influence on charitable and community work in Tenerife for over 17 years, volunteering initially at The Living Room and then co-founding Noah’s Ark. Her focus is on providing support – of whatever kind – to those who need it most, when they most need it. As well as her ongoing work with the homeless, the bereaved and victims of crime, during the pandemic she organised the delivery of food and other essentials to the most vulnerable.

HMA Hugh Elliott said: “I know that Beverley would say that this honour should go not just to her, but to the whole team at Noah’s Ark and so I would like to pay tribute to all the incredible volunteers.

“But I do hope she won’t mind me saying that her individual nomination comes as a result of the unstinting support that she personally has provided, and continues to provide, to those most in need – not only British nationals, but anyone that needs her help.”

He added: “Her work is an inspiration, and I am delighted that she has accepted this MBE in recognition of that.”

Beverley Corbett said: “I am pleased to accept this award, but the work is just what I do. And I am so grateful and thankful for all the skilled and willing helpers that the Lord sends to work alongside me.”

The two UK nationals named in the New Year Honours List are:

An MBE to Beverley Olwyn CORBETT , Trustee, Noah’s Ark and community volunteer, Tenerife, Spain. “ For services to British Nationals in Spain”.

A British Empire Medal (BEM) to Michele Lindsey MASSON , President, HELP Vega Baja, Alicante, Spain. “For services to British Nationals in Spain”.

