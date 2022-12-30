By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 13:33

France might be a country synonymous with fine dining but even the French are partial to fast food. Image: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com.

According to France-based food writer, Camille Labro, France is the second largest fast food consumer in the world after the United States.

Since the U.S. population is currently over 334 million and France’s population is around 68 million, that’s a lot of fast food.

Strides are being taken to innovate the fast-food industry in France which is home to around 30,000 fast-food establishments that churn out an estimated six billion meals every year.

A new rule set to come into force on January 1, 2023, means that all restaurants with over 20 seats are required to provide reusable serveware. The French government will officially ban all single-use plates, cups, and utensils at dine-in fast food restaurants.

This includes larger chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, and Starbucks, but also applies to smaller eateries like work canteens, sushi spots, and bakeries.

