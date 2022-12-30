National Police officer in Spain sentenced for leaking sensitive information to friend in Valencia

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 December 2022 • 12:30

National Police officer in Spain sentenced for leaking police operations to friend in Valencia. Image: Natalia de la Rubia/Shutterstock.com

AN officer of Spain’s National Police has been sentenced for leaking sensitive police information and operations to a friend in Valencia.

The Provincial Court of Valencia sentenced a National Police officer for leaking sensitive information and police operations to a friend in Valencia between 2018 and 2019, as reported by the High Court of Justice.

According to the sentence, during the aforementioned time period, the officer, who worked in the Response, Conduct and Custody Services of the Provincial Public Security Brigade, accessed restricted police databases on 77 different occasions, reportedly at the request of his friend.

He repeatedly accessed police files, police reports and complaints, which contained personal details of witnesses and complainants, the sentence read.

On August 15, 2018, the convicted officer was on holiday. However, after receiving a request for information from his friend, he contacted a colleague who was on duty, gave him the access codes and asked him to consult a police report.

Once the officer had the information requested from his friend, he passed it on via three screenshots.

These screenshots contained details of the witnesses in the case and the information they had given to the police.

These screenshots were recovered from his phone and used as evidence in court.

The officer received a suspended sentence, was fined €4,500 and is disqualified from public employment or office for two years.

The sentence is not final and can be appealed before the Civil and Criminal Division of the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, as reported by Levante-EMV.

