By Anna Ellis • 30 December 2022 • 15:01

Spain exceeds 160,000 temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees. Image: Maksym Kapliuk/Shutterstock.com.

63.47 per cent of the people who have obtained temporary protection in Spain are women, while 33.69 per cent are under 18 years of age.

Spain has exceeded 160,000 temporary protections for refugees from the war in Ukraine more than ten months after the start of the war.

Since its activation on March 10 and up to the close of business on Wednesday, December 28, the Office of Asylum and Refugees (OAR) of the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police have processed and granted a total of 160,756 protections to Ukrainian refugees in Spain.

This figure places Spain among the European countries that have granted the most protection to citizens and residents of Ukraine. All of this is possible thanks to the mechanism put in place urgently by the Spanish government to comply with the European Union agreement, which, for the first time in history, authorised the application of the Temporary Protection Directive.

