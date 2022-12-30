Vera announces ambitious budget to improve residents’ quality of life

By Betty Henderson • 30 December 2022 • 13:41

Vera’s budget aims to improve the quality of life of residents in the scenic coastal town

VERA is set for some major investment in 2023 thanks to the council’s largest ever and most ambitious budget plan, which was announced on Thursday, December 29.

With a total of €22,194,900, the budget will respond to community concerns, provide better social services and develop business opportunities in the town. And what’s more, the council’s strong economic position means that the budget has been entirely accounted for and does not require further borrowing.

The projects funded by this budget all have a community focus. Several of the projects have already been announced including a day centre for local elderly people, a new market, roadworks to improve access to the town, a business voucher campaign and protecting architecture in the historic town centre.

Vera’s Mayor, José Carmelo Jorge Blanco explained, “The aim of this budget is to improve quality of life for people in our community”. He added, “The socioeconomic focus of the budget is designed to deal with challenges we expect to face in the coming year and to prepare for the arrival of the AVE trainline”.