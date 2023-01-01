IMPT and Flasko investors should invest in HedgeUp for its 100x growth potential

By EWN • 01 January 2023 • 15:00

Due to the winter season, the crypto market is big, scary, and bearish as multiple cryptocurrencies crash here and there.

But amid this seemingly awful market, there are crypto projects that have the potential to grow 100x. Cryptos like IMPT.io (IMPT) and Flasko (FLSK) have grown to attract investors because of their distinctive features. The new crypto, HedgeUp (HDUP), is taking things further to develop the utilities investors have been seeking. Crypto analysts and experts suggest IMPT and Flasko investors should invest in HedgeUp due to its growth ability.

Let’s see why investors should purchase HedgeUp (HDUP) for 100x growth potential.

HedgeUp (HDUP) has alternative investments to increase growth potential.

HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new crypto project with full growth potential. The developers have analyzed the market rigorously before carefully selecting the components and features of the project.

HDUP is the first alternative investment ecosystem that cuts across various alternative assets accessed by various users. The HedgeUp presale round is ongoing but is pursued by many crypto whales.

HedgeUp (HDUP) wants to increase investors’ returns and intends to create alternative investment plans. Investors can now invest in communities that have low volatility. Every slight market change will not influence assets with low volatility.

Crypto projects like RobotEra (TARO) or Flasko (FLSK) have high volatility. These projects are considered short-term investment plans, and investors who have a low-risk tolerance are discouraged from investing.

HedgeUp (HDUP) accommodates every investor, whether low or high-risk tolerance, and tends to increase its growth capacity to earn investors more money. HDUP has great potential combined with its ability to provide utility and value for its investors. It will be the greatest of all time in the crypto industry.

IMPT.io (IMPT) has unrealistic goals that might need to be attained.

IMPT.io (IMPT) is a recently launched cryptocurrency project, so it hasn’t been around for a long time compared to other top crypto projects. IMPT is presently available on the LBank exchange but intends to get listed in bigger exchange platforms.

IMPT.io raised about 20.5 million dollars during its presale round, but it will take some time before it materializes or is withdrawn by investors. IMPT has a different approach to cryptocurrency. It is focused more on the environment, specifically on carbon emissions.

IMPT is a cryptocurrency-based carbon offset program that connects socially responsible brands with businesses and individuals who want to reduce their carbon footprint. The platform empowers users to buy, sell, or retire carbon credits while avoiding double counting and fraud.

The platform has received a lot of hype, and investors’ expectations are very high. But then, their expectations won’t be fully met, as the project has little utility or realisable goals. It would be better for the investors to invest in another project like HedgeUp (HDUP), which has high utility.

Flasko (FLSK) directs its energy only to liquor, ignoring other alternative investments.

Flasko (FLSK) is the alternative premium investment on the crypto platform. Flasko is a crypto project that invests in whiskey, wine, and champagne. Aside from using the conventional stock market process, it also uses NFT to represent the shares of a company.

Flasko (FLSK) has a group of experienced analysts who will trail the market daily for liquor products that will increase in price in the future. Those products are stored in a secured and licensed warehouse, and users can purchase them and deliver them to their doorstep.

FLSK holders who often stake their coins can contribute to the platform and decide whether or not they want the products to be sold out.

Flasko (FLSK) seems to focus solely on liquor, which is a huge disadvantage because some individuals attach negative sentimental values to it. It will cripple the growth of the project. That is why investors should invest in HedgeUp (HDUP), which also invests in wine but includes other alternative assets like gold, watches, diamonds, etc.

HedgeUp (HDUP) was carefully thought out before it was initiated into the crypto ecosystem. HDUP has proven to be a better crypto project than Flasko (FLSK) and IMPT, which have major challenges that may deter their growth. Investors should invest in HedgeUp for 100x growth potential.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

