A guide to the 10 best insurance companies in Benidorm

By Laura Kemp • 02 January 2023 • 10:02

Image - H_Ko/shutterstock

Taking out an insurance policy can be a stressful time, particularly in a foreign country with a different language to contend with. You need a reputable insurance company that will talk you through the policies, coverage and prices, making sure that you and your loved ones are protected. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide on the best insurance companies in Benidorm and the policies they offer.

Whether you are looking for health insurance policies, coverage for your vehicle or possessions in your home, funeral plans, travel or life insurance policies, we have compiled a list of the best insurance companies in Benidorm to make your search that little bit easier.

Insurance in Spain – how to find the best policy for you

The Spanish insurance market offers a wide range of policies to Spanish and foreign citizens, including health, real estate, travel, and vehicle coverage. However, arriving in Spain and navigating the insurance products available for the best price can be a daunting task, with lots of fine details to consider and often differing from policies in your home country.

Finding an insurance company to help you to purchase the right product for you and your loved ones is essential, and health insurance is a requirement for your visa application following the UK leaving the EU. Health insurance should ideally be tailored to your needs and there is a wide range of policies and additional services that expats can choose from.

Let’s take a look at the best insurance companies in Benidorm, including our top recommendations!

2. Just Insurance

Just Insurance is a well-known insurance broker that collaborates with popular insurance companies in Spain. They monitor the market in search of the best insurance policies for foreign residents in terms of coverage, prices and assistance services.

Just Insurance can help you with policies including health, vehicle, boat, business, life, travel, repatriation and funeral insurance from leading companies.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 677 45 58 83

Email: [email protected]

3. Albroksa Benidorm

Albroksa Benidorm is an insurance brokerage that allows you to design your own policies depending on your needs and requirements. Albroksa collaborates with leading companies to find you the right coverage, including policies for health, home, vehicle, electronics, life and pet insurance.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 96 506 44 11 or +34 629 656 500

Email: [email protected]

4. Divina Seguros

Divina Seguros is a mutual insurance company with more than half a million policyholders, providing services in all types of insurance that guarantee the basic needs of all family members. They can help you with car, dental, health, vehicle, accident and legal policies.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 963 113 346

Email: [email protected]

5. Santlucia Seguros

Santalucia Seguros offers policies based on your needs, managing your health, life, accident, business, pet, and investment insurance policies.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 80 53 72

Email: [email protected]

6. Agente Seguros Catalana Occidente Oxana Taran

Agente Seguros Catalana Occidente Oxana Taran offers a multitude of insurances in different areas such as health, home, car, death, life, civil liability, and more – always finding what best suits each client.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 627 10 64 99

7. PoliFani Insurance

PoliFani insurance brokerage boasts more than 40 years of experience in the insurance sector and works with the leading insurance companies in the market. PoliFani offers travel, health, car, life, and home insurance policies, as well as special policies for electric scooters and civil liability.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 867 516

Email: [email protected]

8. DR Seguros Brokers

DR Seguros Brokers is an independent insurance broker led by Daniel Romero and Sara Martínez-Pinna, with 25 years of experience in the field. DR Seguros offers life, health, death, travel, vehicle, home, and pension plans and insurance.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 96 504 61 03

Email: [email protected]

9. Coinbroker Alicante

As one of the top ten national insurance companies, Coinbroker Alicante guides clients through the best insurance policies depending on their needs and requirements. The highly qualified team of professionals can help you with taking out the most important policies including health, life and death.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 440 651

Email: [email protected]

10. Seguros Bilbao

The Seguros Bilbao branch in Benidorm has been advising clients since 2002, specialising in all types of insurance including home, car, business, SME, civil liability, death, life, health, savings and pensions.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 80 19 37

