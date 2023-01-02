A guide to the 10 best insurance companies in Benidorm

By Laura Kemp • 02 January 2023 • 10:02
Image - H_Ko/shutterstock
Whether you are looking for health insurance policies, coverage for your vehicle or possessions in your home, funeral plans, travel or life insurance policies, we have compiled a list of the best insurance companies in Benidorm to make your search that little bit easier.
The Spanish insurance market offers a wide range of policies to Spanish and foreign citizens, including health, real estate, travel, and vehicle coverage. However, arriving in Spain and navigating the insurance products available for the best price can be a daunting task, with lots of fine details to consider and often differing from policies in your home country.
Finding an insurance company to help you to purchase the right product for you and your loved ones is essential, and health insurance is a requirement for your visa application following the UK leaving the EU. Health insurance should ideally be tailored to your needs and there is a wide range of policies and additional services that expats can choose from.
Let’s take a look at the best insurance companies in Benidorm, including our top recommendations!
Just Insurance is a well-known insurance broker that collaborates with popular insurance companies in Spain. They monitor the market in search of the best insurance policies for foreign residents in terms of coverage, prices and assistance services.
Just Insurance can help you with policies including health, vehicle, boat, business, life, travel, repatriation and funeral insurance from leading companies.
Website: Click here
Telephone: +34 677 45 58 83
Email: [email protected]
Albroksa Benidorm is an insurance brokerage that allows you to design your own policies depending on your needs and requirements. Albroksa collaborates with leading companies to find you the right coverage, including policies for health, home, vehicle, electronics, life and pet insurance.
Telephone: +34 96 506 44 11 or +34 629 656 500
Divina Seguros is a mutual insurance company with more than half a million policyholders, providing services in all types of insurance that guarantee the basic needs of all family members. They can help you with car, dental, health, vehicle, accident and legal policies.
Telephone: +34 963 113 346
Santalucia Seguros offers policies based on your needs, managing your health, life, accident, business, pet, and investment insurance policies.
Telephone: +34 966 80 53 72
Agente Seguros Catalana Occidente Oxana Taran offers a multitude of insurances in different areas such as health, home, car, death, life, civil liability, and more – always finding what best suits each client.
Telephone: +34 627 10 64 99
PoliFani insurance brokerage boasts more than 40 years of experience in the insurance sector and works with the leading insurance companies in the market. PoliFani offers travel, health, car, life, and home insurance policies, as well as special policies for electric scooters and civil liability.
Telephone: +34 965 867 516
DR Seguros Brokers is an independent insurance broker led by Daniel Romero and Sara Martínez-Pinna, with 25 years of experience in the field. DR Seguros offers life, health, death, travel, vehicle, home, and pension plans and insurance.
Telephone: +34 96 504 61 03
As one of the top ten national insurance companies, Coinbroker Alicante guides clients through the best insurance policies depending on their needs and requirements. The highly qualified team of professionals can help you with taking out the most important policies including health, life and death.
Telephone: +34 965 440 651
The Seguros Bilbao branch in Benidorm has been advising clients since 2002, specialising in all types of insurance including home, car, business, SME, civil liability, death, life, health, savings and pensions.
Telephone: +34 966 80 19 37
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.