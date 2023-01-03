Face masks make a return to the UK as health chiefs tell sick people ´cover-up´

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 January 2023 • 9:27

Health chiefs in the UK have told sick people to either “cover up or stay at home” as the NHS comes under increasing pressure.

The UK Health Security Agency (UIKHSA) said on Tuesday, January 3 that there was a desperate need to minimise the spread of flu, COVID-19 and scarlet fever.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Chief Medical Advisor Professor Susan Hopkins has called on adults to “try to stay home when unwell” adding that those who do need to go out should “wear a face covering.”

Urging parents to stay at home when unwell, she said it was also important to keep your children at home should they have a high temperature or show any of the symptoms.

She added: “It’s important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other education and childcare settings as much as possible.

“If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.”

She continued encouraging people to get vaccinated saying: “Flu vaccination is still available for all eligible groups and is the best protection against the virus.

“We have seen good uptake in older age groups but vaccination among young children remains low.

“Flu can be very unpleasant and in some cases can lead to more serious illness.

“Getting your child vaccinated protects them and others they come into contact with, and it’s still not too late.”

The advice comes after a week in which multiple NHS Trusts declared critical incidents and a top doctor warned that as many as 500 people could be dying weekly due to NHS delays.

Dr Adrian Boyle, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “We went into this December with the worst-ever performance against our target and the highest-ever occupancy levels in the hospital.

“We don’t know about the waiting time figures because they don’t come out for a couple of weeks — I’d be amazed if they’re not the worst ever that we’ve seen.

“We think somewhere between 300 and 500 people are dying as a consequence of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care each week.”

UKHSA have asked people to take the sensible approach and “cover up” or “stay at home” if they are unwell.

