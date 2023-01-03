By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 14:15

Groundbreaking initiative designed to accelerate the careers of young aspiring tennis players. Image: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have announced the launch of the Accelerator Programme.

The groundbreaking initiative is designed to accelerate the careers of young aspiring tennis players in 2023.

The programme will see playing opportunities at ATP Challenger Tour-level reserved for the world’s top junior players, creating an accelerated pathway into professional tennis. The new initiative supplements the 2023 Challenger Tour changes announced in September, which signal ATP’s long-term strategy for the circuit through significant prize money increases, a balanced calendar and an increase in total and premium playing opportunities.

The move comes as the ITF continues to develop more opportunities for players to progress through its pathway via the ITF World Tennis Tour on to the top level of the game.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, confirmed: “Tennis has always been a sport that rewards hard work, and we must create an environment that allows young, aspiring players to reach their potential. It is our responsibility to open the door to opportunity and allow them to thrive in the sport. The Accelerator Programme is creating a pathway for the next generation of champions and we look forward to seeing it come into play in 2023.”

