By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 11:53

Hugely popular BBC show ready for return as new contestants revealed. Image: William Barton/Shutterstock.com

POPULAR BBC show The Apprentice is set to return this week as the eighteen contestants have been revealed.

The popular BBC show is set to return on Thursday, January 5, and this year eighteen ambitious candidates will battle it out for a staggering quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar.

The Apprentice is a British business-styled reality game show that has been broadcast by the BBC since February 16, 2005.

The programme focuses on a group of business people competing in a series of business-related challenges set by British business magnate Alan Sugar, in order to prove themselves worthy of a prize offered by him.

To observe candidates as they undertake these tasks, Sugar is assisted by two close business associates who act as observers with little involvement in what is conducted – these roles are currently performed by Karren Brady and Tim Campbell.

This is the seventeenth series of the show.

This year’s candidates battling it out for Lord Sugar’s investment are Avi Sharma, Bradley Johnson, Dani Donovan, Denisha Kaur Bharj, Emma Browne, Gregory Ebbs, Joe Phillips, Kevin D’Arcy, Mark Moseley, Marnie Swindells, Megan Hornby, Reece Donnelly, Rochelle Anthony, Shannon Martin, Shazia Hussain, Simba Rwambiwa, Sohail Chowdhary and Victoria Goulbourne.

Each contestant was asked why they deserved Lord Sugar’s investment.

Avi Sharma said: “Lord Sugar’s investment will help me escape the rat race of a banking job. I’m the hardest working rat he’ll ever meet.”

Bradley Johnson said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I have a proven business and a strong can-do attitude. I have a business plan that will see us turn over seven figures after year three and who knows where else that could take us.”

Dani Donovan said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I have a business that there is a huge gap in the market for. I feel my business is something that is actually really current, it’s something that I think will appeal to lots of different people. It baffles me that no one has done it yet!”

Denisha Kaur Bharj said: “I’m a woman who wants to create an empire and have it all; to be able to provide for my family and to be an inspiration to young women. I dream big, but I work extra hard and know everything is possible. I want to build an empire, with my first step being in business with Lord Sugar. I want to be mentored by the best to be the best.”

Emma Browne said: “I am beyond determined and I have won countless awards throughout my career. I am a workaholic and working long hours and giving my full commitment is something I have done since a very young age. I will do anything to succeed. I have a uniquely profitable business idea. I am confident that whether I win the investment from Lord Sugar or not, I am going to make my company one of the most successful ideas to ever come out of The Apprentice. Watch this space.”

Gregory Ebbs said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I’ve got the experience and the vision to push my business forward and make it a resounding success. I think the chances of making this business super successful is greater than anybody else’s, because it’s such a fantastic principle. I think I’m leading the way in e-commerce for antiques.”

Joe Phillips said: “I don’t deserve Lord Sugar’s investment more than anyone else in the process, but I do think I have something that they don’t. If Lord Sugar wants to invest in a business to help save the ocean, one lip balm at a time, then I’m his guy.”

Kevin D’Arcy said: “I started my business two years ago, on the side of a senior position in the financial services. It’s gone from strength to strength in Ireland and is now stocked in some of the country’s biggest stores. With Lord Sugar as my business partner, I know we can ride that wave into the UK and beyond…”

Mark Moseley said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because the pest control industry is worth hundreds of millions of pounds a year in the UK. Out of all the candidates on paper, I am the one who can grow the business the quickest. If Lord Sugar doesn’t pick me, then he’s missing a trick.”

Marnie Swindells said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I have given my blood, sweat and tears to my business. I think that taking the experience I have in the boxing industry and all the experience that he has in the business industry, together we would be a winning combination. I have fought tooth and nail to get to where I am today with my business. I deserve the chance to have that investment to show him what I can do with it.”

Megan Hornby said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I’ve already proven, at such a young age, that I’m innovative and hard-working. I’ve started a business that has a real niche. I’ve found a gap in the market, and I’ve made a success of it so far. I really think that with Lord Sugar’s investment, my business could be nationally recognised.”

Reece Donnelly said: “Lord Sugar has never invested in a Scottish candidate and I’m here to prove that Scotland is filled with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and that we are not in fact a haggis-eating, kilt-wearing nation. My proven track record of starting, scaling and ultimately turning businesses into a success, along with Lord Sugar’s knowledge and contacts, is a recipe for success.”

Rochelle Anthony said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I know the hair industry like the back of my hand and Lord Sugar knows business. Together, we would be an absolute force to be reckoned with.”

Shannon Martin said: “I feel that I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because my business is all based in the UK. There are not many other businesses that design, and manufacture wedding dresses made solely in the UK, which is exactly what my business plan is. I think it’s a really good opportunity for him; he’s never been in the bridal business before.”

Shazia Hussain said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment for my ability to identify niches in business and to develop them into USPs. It’s important to see a varied representation of women, including women with neurodiversity in business, as people with neurodiversity are linked to being increasingly successful within the corporate sector. I hope that I’ll encourage more people like me not to be ashamed of their difference. It’s okay to be different. It can make you extremely successful within business.”

Simba Rwambiwa said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s business investment because I have a business that not only guarantees profit, but also guarantees to improve the quality of peoples’ lives.”

Sohail Chowdhary said: “I was raised in a council house and I’m proud of that, but that means I’ve had to fight hard to achieve the comfortable life I lead today. I’ve got a proven track record behind me and if the previous five years are anything to go by, the next five are going to be something special. Plus, owning a martial arts business means Lord Sugar can learn how to kick ass for free.”

Victoria Goulbourne said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment as I’m adaptable and have a keen business acumen. During the pandemic I had to change my career suddenly, I identified a gap in the market where there are no pick and mix sweets presented aesthetically. My business took off quickly and with Lord Sugar’s investment I know it could fly.”

