BREAKING: Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate equipped with Zircon missile systems ready for combat

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 January 2023 • 13:10

BREAKING: Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate equipped with Zircon missile systems readied for combat. Image: Kuleshov Oleg/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, equipped with the Zircon sea-based missile systems, to be put into combat service, as reported on Wednesday, January 4.

The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov equipped with Zircon missile systems has been readied for combat and will join Russia’s military service, the Russian President said.

Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA reported that Putin confirmed the news at a military ceremony on January 4.

Putin reportedly said to those in attendance, “I am very pleased! Congratulations to you! This is great joint work, which culminated in the good result we expected. Let’s get on with our tasks! Seven feet under the keel!”

Back in December 2022, Putin announced that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate would enter combat service in early January.

He said on December 21, that the frigate would be armed with the latest Zircon sea-based missile systems.

Putin said that the Admiral Gorshkov was chosen to be equipped with hypersonic and cruise missiles Zircon based on the interests of Russia’s security

“The Zircon is the world’s first hypersonic cruise missile capable of long-range aerodynamic flight with manoeuvring in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine. It reaches a maximum speed of nine sound speeds and a maximum firing range of 1,000 kilometres,” the Russian Ministry of Defence noted.

“The Zircon is capable of destroying both surface and ground targets.”

Back in May 2022, the Russian navy test-fired its latest unstoppable hypersonic Zircon missile, which is capable of travelling at speeds of up to nine times the speed of sound.

On Saturday, May 28, the test saw a missile fired from the Baltic Sea hit a target in the White Sea more than 1,000 kilometres away.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry at the time, the test was successful with the missile hitting its intended target.

At the time, Russian officials suggested that the missile would be put into service later that year.

