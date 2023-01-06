BREAKING: Gruesome discovery made at property in France’s Rumilly

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 January 2023 • 14:51

FRENCH police made a horrifying discovery earlier this week after the bodies of two babies were found at a property in France’s Rumilly.

According to heartbreaking reports from France on Friday, January 6, the bodies of two babies were discovered in a family’s apartment in the town of Rumilly, in the Haute-Savoie department, a region in the Alps of eastern France.

French news outlet Le Dauphiné Liberé reported that the bodies of the deceased infants may have been there for more than a year.

An investigation into the gruesome discovery has been launched by the French Prosecutor’s Office.

The bodies were reportedly discovered after the mother reported their deaths on January 1.

Police were called to the third-floor apartment in the La Salle neighbourhood of Rumilly where they found one of the babies inside a suitcase.

The body was badly decomposed.

The mother was hospitalised after police suspected that she had suffered a psychotic episode.

The house, which was shared by a couple and two children for three years, has been sealed.

Speaking to the news outlet, neighbours of the family said that they were just a “normal family“ with two other young children.

