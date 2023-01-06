Unmissable pieces of camping cooking kit for your 2023 getaways

By Betty Henderson • 06 January 2023 • 16:19

A collapsible camping kettle means you can always enjoy a hot drink while on the go!

CAMPING is all about going back to basics, but there are undoubtedly some pieces of cooking equipment that can take your trip to the next level. Today, we’re sharing our favourite items that will make your camping trips easier and more relaxed!

Compact utensils

You can certainly get by with the bare minimum, think a knife, fork and spoon, but sometimes it’s nicer to have a few more options. Camping cooking utensils don’t have to be bulky. Plenty of multi-tool utensils are on the market, containing utensils like graters, scissors and tin openers and will improve your camping experience by giving you more cooking options.

Cool box

Even just a small cool box can make a difference to your camping trip, giving you the option to take more dairy products and enjoy a nice cold drink after a long day of outdoor activity.

Camping kettle/ coffee machine

What better way to wake up in the great outdoors than with an invigorating cup of coffee or warming cup of tea. Many camping kettles are collapsible or stackable and can be used for other purposes.

Seasonings

A small container with your favourite cooking seasonings means you can enjoy delicious flavours away from home. Bring a small container of your favourites and you’ll never look back!