By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 20:00

Tsumani warning cancelled after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

The tsunami warning issued for Indonesia after an enormous earthquake of 7.9 magnitude has now been cancelled by the BMKG seismological agency, downgrading the tremor to 7.5.

UPDATE: Monday, January 9 at 8:00pm

Indonesia’s seismological agency BMKG has cancelled the tsunami warning that was issued after an earthquake was registered earlier today. The tremor has since been downgraded from 7.9 to 7.5 magnitude, which is still a powerful quake.

Monday, January 9 at 7:12pm

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered this afternoon, Monday, January 9. Its epicentre was located around 368km (229 miles) northeast of East Timor in the Banda Sea, near the Tanimbar islands off the coast of Indonesia.

According to Indonesia’s seismological agency BMKG, the tremor was initially recorded as 7.9 but it was registered at 7.6 by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake reportedly occurred underneath the seabed, at a depth of 95km.

Tremors from this enormous quake were reported by seismologists and residents alike in places as far afield as Darwin in Australia. The earthquake happened in the early hours of Tuesday 10 local time (5:47pm UTC). There have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremor.

#Earthquake (#gempa) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M7.7 || 342 km SW of #Tual (#Indonesia) || 8 min ago (local time 02:47:35). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/TZOLYIIMuS — EMSC (@LastQuake) January 9, 2023

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 – Pulau Pulau Tanimbar, Indonesia https://t.co/kRNGOMDcBV — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 9, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

