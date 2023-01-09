By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 20:00
Tsumani warning cancelled after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
UPDATE: Monday, January 9 at 8:00pm
Indonesia’s seismological agency BMKG has cancelled the tsunami warning that was issued after an earthquake was registered earlier today. The tremor has since been downgraded from 7.9 to 7.5 magnitude, which is still a powerful quake.
Monday, January 9 at 7:12pm
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered this afternoon, Monday, January 9. Its epicentre was located around 368km (229 miles) northeast of East Timor in the Banda Sea, near the Tanimbar islands off the coast of Indonesia.
According to Indonesia’s seismological agency BMKG, the tremor was initially recorded as 7.9 but it was registered at 7.6 by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake reportedly occurred underneath the seabed, at a depth of 95km.
Tremors from this enormous quake were reported by seismologists and residents alike in places as far afield as Darwin in Australia. The earthquake happened in the early hours of Tuesday 10 local time (5:47pm UTC). There have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremor.
#Earthquake (#gempa) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M7.7 || 342 km SW of #Tual (#Indonesia) || 8 min ago (local time 02:47:35). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/TZOLYIIMuS
— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 9, 2023
#Earthquake (#gempa) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M7.7 || 342 km SW of #Tual (#Indonesia) || 8 min ago (local time 02:47:35). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/TZOLYIIMuS
— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 9, 2023
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 – Pulau Pulau Tanimbar, Indonesia https://t.co/kRNGOMDcBV
— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 9, 2023
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 – Pulau Pulau Tanimbar, Indonesia https://t.co/kRNGOMDcBV
— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 9, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.