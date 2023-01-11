BREAKING WATCH: Large fire burns in Marbella´s Port Deportivo

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 January 2023 • 21:25

Image Mark - VIP Cars

Reports are coming in of a large fire in Port Deportivo in Marbella.

The fire is said to have broken out late afternoon on Wednesday, January 11 and has quickly spread to boats and buildings.

Emergency services are on the scene and are working to contain the fire with the main focus being the chemical store.

Un amplio dispositivo se ha desplazado hasta el Puerto Pesquero para sofocar el incendio en una de las naves. El fuerte viento está dificultando las tareas de control. #Marbella pic.twitter.com/iT5K64H6wP — RTV Marbella (@RTVMarbella) January 11, 2023

It is understood that the emergency services have managed to contain the spread of the fire, however, the area remains out of bounds with all access cut off whilst the firemen continue working to extinguish the blaze. Strong winds are said to be fanning the blaze making containment more difficult.

