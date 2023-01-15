By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 15:04

Benidorm to control and monitor presence of Sars-Cov-2 virus in wastewater. Image: Benidorm City Council.

This will continue for a further six months.



This has been approved by the Local Government Board (JGL) of Benidorm City Council after a proposal made by the Councillor for the Water Cycle, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

This service was initially approved in July 2020 and a digital platform was implemented to monitor the virus in wastewater. Due to the persistence of the pandemic and the continuity of the service provision, it has been agreed to continue monitoring the water. This decision will be reviewed on a six-monthly basis.

The Mayor of Benidorm, Antonio Perez, confirmed: “It is considered appropriate to maintain the monitoring service in wastewater in the WWTP of Benidorm which will become a permanent sentinel of the evolution and presence of the virus in Benidorm.”

The cost of this service will be €15,080 and will be assumed by the concessionaire of the Water Cycle, Hidraqua, and charged to the Investment Funds.

