By Anna Ellis • 15 January 2023 • 14:31

Join the Alfaz branch of AACC in a freestyle event to show your support. Image: Kim7 / Shutterstock.com.

February 4 is World cancer day and the Alfaz branch of AACC (Alicante Association Contra Cancer ) has organised an event.



Normally the AACC organise a walk or run or even a marathon but the charity wants all the local residents and supporters to be able to take part. Many are too old or infirm to take part in an exercise so the charity has decided to organise a freestyle event.

A route from Church Square in Alfaz to Forum Mare Nostrum is a route that is neither too busy nor too far and can be travelled any way you like, on foot, by bicycle, Nordic Walking, scooter, skateboard, wheelchair, pushing a pram, walking the dog, helicopter, moped or even by car!

The dress code is informal, sporty or national.

Inscriptions begin at 10:00.AM in Church Square. A donation of €5 will be requested (children free).

The event is so freestyled you can set off anytime you like after 10:00.AM aiming to get to the Forum no later than noon where basic refreshments will be available. The bar and restaurant will be open later as usual.

Groups, clubs and associations can pre-book with a minimum of ten participants and can set up an information table in the foyer of the Forum if wished.

AACC have the full support of the Town Hall and health departments and hopes to see as many of their international community as possible.

For more information email: [email protected] or [email protected]

