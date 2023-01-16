Collecting Heartbeats exhibition can be seen at the Casa de Cultura in Alfas del Pi until January 31

With this project, Corazon Expres wants to pay tribute to all those people from the community who have trusted them in times of difficulty and those who collaborate with the association to make their work possible. Corazon Expres is a charitable association that seeks to connect resources with the need, uniting people and entities with an altruistic social vision and families in an emergency situation.

In addition to providing timely financial aid, Corazon Expres supports the transformation of the quality of life of people through accompaniment for family and financial development. They collaborate with hospitals, with departments of social services of various town halls and with different associations, in addition, to providing advice and help to the elderly and people in emergency situations. It currently has more than 60 volunteers.