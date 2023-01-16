Met police officer admits to 24 counts of rape and 49 charges in total Close
By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 15:03

Collecting Heartbeats exhibition can be seen at the Casa de Cultura in Alfas del Pi until January 31. Image Casa de Cultura / Alfas del Pi.

The exhibition has been created by the charity Corazon Expres.

The exhibition is a project with which they intend to make themselves known through using art. The exhibition shows stories that inspire people to move forward and change their world, all of the stories are real.

With this project, Corazon Expres wants to pay tribute to all those people from the community who have trusted them in times of difficulty and those who collaborate with the association to make their work possible. Corazon Expres is a charitable association that seeks to connect resources with the need, uniting people and entities with an altruistic social vision and families in an emergency situation.
In addition to providing timely financial aid, Corazon Expres supports the transformation of the quality of life of people through accompaniment for family and financial development. They collaborate with hospitals, with departments of social services of various town halls and with different associations, in addition, to providing advice and help to the elderly and people in emergency situations. It currently has more than 60 volunteers.
The Casa de Cultura is located at Placa de la Cultura, 1, 03580 L’Alfas del Pi, Alicante. For more information call: (+34) 965 88 94 23.

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

