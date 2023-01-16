By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 15:03
Collecting Heartbeats exhibition can be seen at the Casa de Cultura in Alfas del Pi until January 31. Image Casa de Cultura / Alfas del Pi.
The exhibition is a project with which they intend to make themselves known through using art. The exhibition shows stories that inspire people to move forward and change their world, all of the stories are real.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
