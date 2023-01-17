The best estate agents in Alicante: Your essential guide

By Laura Kemp • 17 January 2023 • 17:01

Image: Kallerna

As one of the most popular destinations on the Costa Blanca for visitors and expats, the province of Alicante has plenty to offer from its nightlife, history, culture and sunny weather to its beautiful beaches, local amenities and abundance of high-end restaurants to choose from. It also has a wide variety of property types for all budgets and tastes, including modern central apartments, villas by the beach, authentic Spanish fincas and charming townhouses.

Alicante is one of the most popular provinces in Spain for foreign buyers, with 51.53 per cent of local housing purchases made by international buyers in 2020 – a positive number for both those wishing to sell their property and those looking to buy.

So, you are thinking of moving to Alicante, but where do you go for that essential information on the best areas to live and the most trusted estate agents to help you on your property search?

Or perhaps you are wanting to sell your property in Alicante and want to speak to a reputable estate agency to help you with the sale?

To make your task a little easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide on the best estate agents in Alicante to help you on your buying or selling journey!

The most popular areas to live in Alicante

Alicante offers new residents its own distinctive Mediterranean identity and a diverse array of towns dotted around the province, so there are plenty of neighbourhoods and property types to discover here.

Alicante Centro and Casco Historico

Of course, we have to start with Alicante Centro! The city is full of history and charms including Santa Barbara Castle, Casco historico, the palm tree-lined Explanada de España, many beaches and a plethora of buzzing restaurants and bars.

Many of the houses in Casco Historico are more than 100 years old, with lots of them still with their appealing high ceilings and charming narrow staircases. A two bedroom apartment will start from around €150,000, a new-build house will start from around €270,000 and a fully-equipped studio apartment will cost from around €80,000.

Elche

Elche is a beautifully historic area, home to three UNESCO World Heritage listings. Elche is a popular option on the Costa Blanca for families, as the area has one of Alicante’s best international schools and the 5th best university in Spain (the Miguel Hernández University of Elche). It is also a great choice due to its close proximity to neighbouring towns and cities.

You will find two-bedroom properties here starting from around €250,000, fincas with land for around €500,000 and new-build villas for around €550,000.

Benidorm

Although known by most for its colourful nightlife, including bars, clubs and restaurants, Benidorm also boasts history that can be traced as far back as 3,000BC, Roman and Punic remnants, exceptional beaches, varied cuisine and great access to healthcare and education.

Popular with many retirees across Europe, the prices in Benidorm are quite stable, however, there can be quite a difference between old and new property prices. The minimum price for an apartment that is not too close to the beach starts from around €100,000 for a two-bed, villas in the so-called British area Rincon de Loix start from around €200,000 up to €700,000, and the prices for bungalows start from €150,000.

Torrevieja

Situated between two charming salt lagoons along Spain’s lively Costa Blanca, the city of Torrevieja once famed for its salt mines has now become a favourite amongst internationals moving to Spain, especially those looking for a fun family destination.

You can expect to pay around €100,000 for a charming apartment here, or a townhouse can be sought for even less, at around €60,000 on average. If you’re looking for a villa, depending on the size, you might want to budget a bit higher as they cost around €400,000 on average.

Javea

A small historic town situated between Valencia and Alicante airport, meaning it is a convenient location by which you can easily explore the surroundings by local transport. Many of Spain’s rich and famous have a second home in Javea, while many more have made Javea their permanent home.

The housing here varies substantially depending on the area and, although the housing market can be quite expensive here, bargains can still be found. A modern and luxurious villa on the prestigious Villes del Vent development will cost around €450,000, a studio flat with a sea view will cost around €160,000 and a three-bedroom apartment on the front-line of the sea will cost around €1 million.

The best estate agents in Alicante

When buying or selling a property, it is essential to get the advice and guidance of a trusted and established estate agency in the area. Take a look at the best estate agents to help you in Alicante.

Inmobiliaria Azulcasa

Established in 2003, the team at Inmobiliaria Azulcasa has extensive experience in buying and selling property, priding themselves on their transparency, honesty and the desire to satisfy their clients.

For buyers, Inmobilaria Azulcasa has a large portfolio of properties, being also specialists in new construction homes with a wide variety of developments throughout the province of Alicante and mainly in Alicante City, San Vicente del Raspeig, San Juan de Alicante, Mutxamel, El Campello and Playa de San Juan.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 122 195

K&N ELITE Real Estate Agency

K&N ELITE Real Estate Agency is a prestigious agency in the city of Alicante and its province, mainly dedicated to the commercialisation of luxury, high-end properties.

For buyers, you will find some of the most exclusive and spectacular real estate on the market, and sellers can rest assured that their property will be marketed by the best professionals in the real estate sector.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 11 81 88

MIA Property Boutique

MIA Property Boutique describes itself as a professional, friendly real estate agency covering the stunning Costa Blanca region in Spain that you know you can rely on.

MIA promises to get your property in front of eager buyers and provide a professional photographer for every customer, guaranteeing that your home is pictured at its best. For buyers, their experienced agents will provide you with the best listings in the area, all tailored to your needs and budget. Their after-sale service is also a core part of their offering, providing you with follow-up contact and support should you need it.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 271 593

Alicante Properties

Alicante Properties is made up of a young and dynamic professional team specialising in the promotion, purchase, sale and construction of all kinds of urban and rustic real estate.

Alicante Properties have a wide real estate offer of new and second-hand homes, chalets and farms throughout the province, rentals and transfers, all with the best economic guarantees on the market.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 965 23 17 01

Costa Weflen Group

Since the owner of Costa Weflen Group started in real estate in 2002, she has created a passionate team who all share her goal: to show their clients the best within their criteria and assist however they can.

The multilingual team will help you find your dream home in Alicante to buy or rent, as well as guiding those on the process of selling their home, helping you with all of the necessary documents.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 639 68 96 51

Inmobiliaria Alegría Real Estate

A multilingual estate agency in Alicante, Inmobiliaria Alegría Real Estate is a reliable partner in choosing real estate for recreation and life in Spain.

A leader in development on the Costa Blanca, the team deals with rentals, new builds, resells, accommodation and security.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 44 87 98

Inmobiliaria Engel & Völkers Alicante Real Estate

For over 40 years, Inmobiliaria Engel & Völkers Alicante Real Estate have been specialised in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircraft.

Engel & Völkers has a unique global network, with more than 1,000 locations (company-owned operations and franchise partners) spanning five continents. Their local real estate agents have in-depth expertise and market knowledge, and will support you in the sale of your property and/or your search for a new property.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 28 70 70

QUO Real Estate

QUO Real Estate are not just another real state agency, but the result of joining several professionals with a long experience in the sector, dealing with sales, rentals, and promotions.

Offering flats, apartments, houses, bungalows and country homes, QUO Real Estate has 2 offices in Alicante and also offer free rental or sale advertisements for your property, house, apartment, cottage, shop, office, etc.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 633 44 40 28

Lucas Fox

Lucas Fox specialises in properties in and around the coastal town of Alicante, offering an impressive portfolio of exclusive properties to buyers, including villas with pools, well-appointed townhouses, apartments, duplexes and penthouses that are spacious and bright with high-end finishes.

For sellers, Lucas Fox promises maximum exposure on their website, features in their property newsletter, a customised e-brochure, and AdWords campaigns online.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 966 04 83 56

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.