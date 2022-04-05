Moving to Alicante: The unrivalled guide

By Laura Kemp • 05 April 2022 • 11:00

One of the most popular destinations on the Costa Blanca for visitors and expats, the city of Alicante has plenty to offer from its old town, nightlife and abundance of restaurants.

With its warm climate, charming and colourful old town still full of Spanish culture, sparkling coastline, buzzing nightlife and no shortage of places to eat, the city of Alicante has become one of the most sought-after areas for travellers and expats wanting to move to Spain.

So, you are thinking of moving to Alicante, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Alicante a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Alicante?

Properties in Alicante

Things to do in Alicante

Best restaurants in Alicante

Schools in Alicante

Healthcare in Alicante

Contact information

Where is Alicante?

Alicante is a city and municipality in the Valencian Community on the Costa Blanca. It is the capital of the province of Alicante and a historic Mediterranean port.

The nearest major airport is Alicante Airport (ALC / LEAL). This airport has international and domestic flights and is just nine miles from the centre of Alicante.

Another major airport is Murcia-San Javier Airport (MJV / LELC), which has international and domestic flights from Murcia and is 61 miles from Alicante.

Properties in Alicante

As one of the most popular areas on the Costa Blanca, Alicante has a thriving property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Spain.

A three-bed apartment will cost from around €25,000, while a two-bedroom house will cost around €70,000. A luxurious five-bedroom house with a pool and plenty of outdoor space will cost around €4 million and a three-bedroom house on the outskirts of the city will cost from around €190,000.

Things to do in Alicante

1. Discover the old town of Alicante or ‘El Barrio’

The old town of Alicante is sprawled on the hillside beneath the castle, where you can discover the colourful meandering streets between high whitewashed walls.

2. Play golf under the Mediterranean sun

The Costa Blanca has an abundance of golf courses. There are 15 within the province, all at reasonable driving distance from Alicante city – discover them all when you move to Spain!

3. Take in the panoramic views from the Castle of Santa Barbara

Looming over Alicante, the castle of Santa Barbara is a fortress with medieval Arab origins and amazing panoramic views of Alicante from the top (you can also get the lift to the top)!

4. Soak up the sun on Postiguet Beach

Located next to the old town, this pristine beach is perfect for a day relaxing or swimming in the crystal clear waters.

5. Explore the Basilica of Santa Maria

Close to Postiguet Beach is the Basilica of Santa Maria, a former mosque that was turned into a church, and is the oldest and prettiest in the city.

6. Stroll along the Explanada de España

Get a feel for Alicante along the refined, marble-laid promenade is useful for way-finding, as it starts in the old-town and continues along the city’s seafront next to the marina.

7. Discover the origins of Alicante in the Archaeological Museum

This museum full of history was crowned the winner of the European Museum of the Year Award in 2004.

8. Pick up some incredible local produce at the Mercado Central

Whether you’re looking for fresh fruit and veg, fish, meat or typical jamon, head down to Mercado Central and do some haggling!

9. Admire the works at the Contemporary Art Museum

Only a third of the works at this museum can be displayed at any time and the display is rotated throughout the year, so no two visits will be the same.

10. Relax and watch the world go by at Alicante Marina

Admire the beautiful yachts moored up and watch the world go by while enjoying a drink or bite to eat at one of the restaurants and bars in the marina.

Best restaurants in Alicante City

1. Ñora y Aji

This restaurant comes highly recommended for Spanish, Mediterranean and Latin cuisine.

Open: 1pm until 6pm on weekends, 1:30 pm until 5pm on weekdays

Address: Darsena Pesquera, Local 10, 03008 Alicante

Book: 623 19 65 60

Price: €€-€€€

2. Steki Restaurante

This Michelin star restaurant serves beautifully presented Mediterranean and Greek fusion cuisine.

Open: 1:30pm until 3pm and 8pm until 10pm on weekends, 8pm until 10pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays

Address: Calle Argensola # 8, 03002 Alicante

Book: 966 39 81 54

Price: €€-€€€

3. Tepuy Burger

If you’re a fan of burgers, Tepuy Burger serves juicy patties and a range of fresh toppings.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm

Address: Calle de Bazan No 47, 03001 Alicante

Book: 670 11 34 35

Price: €€-€€€

4. Falafelmania Restaurante Vegetariano y Vegano Oriental

A gastronomic experience, in this Lebanese restaurant you will find incredible veggie and vegan tapas as well as highly recommended oriental teas and baklava!

Open: 12pm until 4:30pm and 6:30pm until 11pm, 12pm until 4:30pm on Sundays

Address: Calle Peru 13 Local 2E, 03008 Alicante

Book: 966 08 07 39

Price: €

5. Ciao Miami

Using only the freshest ingredients, Italian restaurant Ciao Miami has been a family business for 60 years and also offer vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.

Open: 11am until 1am

Address: Paseo Explanada de Espana 7, 03001 Alicante

Book: 965 20 74 01

Price: €€-€€€

6. Restaurante Darsena

Located on the beautiful marina in Alicante, Restaurante Darsena serves amazing Mediterranean, seafood and Spanish dishes with a stunning view.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm, 1pm until 4pm on Sundays

Address: Lg Muelle Levante 6 Marina Deportiva, 03002 Alicante

Book: 965 20 73 99

Price: €€€€

7. Restaurante la Brujula

Due to its nautical location, they serve up some of the best fish dishes in the area and a particularly good paella, as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.

Open: 11am until 12am

Address: Lg Muelle Levante 6. Marina Deportiva Puerto de Alicante, 03002 Alicante

Book: 965 20 20 93

Price: €€-€€€

8. La Crispeta

This restaurant, located in the charming old town of Alicante, specialises in traditional Spanish dishes, including octopus and spiced chorizo, and decadent homemade desserts.

Open: 12pm until 4:30pm and 7pm until 11:30pm

Address: Calle de Jorge Juan 6, 03002 Alicante

Book: 637 87 97 03

Price: €

9. Restaurante Espacio Montoro

An absolutely stunning and unique restaurant in Alicante, Restaurante Espacio Montoro serves up healthy Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine with friendly and attentive service.

Open: 8pm until 12am on Thursdays, 1:30pm until 5:30pm and 8pm until 12am on Saturdays and Sundays

Address: Av. Albufereta, 13, 03016 Alicante

Book: 966 04 43 65

Price: €€€€

10. Tapas Alicante

You can’t go to Spain without trying some tapas! This tapas restaurant offers particularly tasty small plates with a wonderful ambience to enjoy your food.

Open: 12:30pm until 12am

Address: Calle Periodista Pirula Arderius 3, 03001 Alicante

Book: 965 14 50 95

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Alicante

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Alicante has some impressive international and local schools to choose from.

King’s College, The British School Of Alicante is a highly respected school teaching pupils from the age of three years old until the age of 18. For European schools, The European School of Alicante is one of thirteen European Schools and the only one in Spain.

Montessori Kindergarten Mar de Estrellas teaches a comprehensive education in English in mixed-age classes from three years old.

Healthcare in Alicante

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Alicante has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.

Hospitals

General University Hospital of Alicantet

This public hospital is open 24-hours for emergencies and offers English speaking doctors.

Address: Pintor Baeza, 11, 03010 Alicante

Contact: 965 93 30 00 or click here

Clinica HLA Vistahermosa

Clinica HLA Vistahermosa has a 24-hour emergency service and is the best private hospital in Alicante.

Address: Avinguda de Denia, 103, 03015 Alacant

Contact: 966 70 93 12 or click here

Doctors

Centre de Salut Cap de l’Horta

This public medical centre treats those entitled to public healthcare in Spain and is integrated into the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health of the Generalitat Valenciana.

Address: C. Arpon, 11, 03540 Alicante

Contact: 965 91 83 10 or click here

Dentists

Clinica Dental Churruca

Clinica Dental Churraca has a professional team of dentists who can see to all of your oral health needs.

Address: C. Churruca, 30, 03003 Alicante

Contact: 965 92 81 96

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Alicante.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

