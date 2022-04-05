Moving to Alicante: The unrivalled guide

By Laura Kemp • 05 April 2022 • 11:00
With its warm climate, charming and colourful old town still full of Spanish culture, sparkling coastline, buzzing nightlife and no shortage of places to eat, the city of Alicante has become one of the most sought-after areas for travellers and expats wanting to move to Spain.
So, you are thinking of moving to Alicante, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?
To make moving to Alicante a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.
Alicante is a city and municipality in the Valencian Community on the Costa Blanca. It is the capital of the province of Alicante and a historic Mediterranean port.
The nearest major airport is Alicante Airport (ALC / LEAL). This airport has international and domestic flights and is just nine miles from the centre of Alicante.
Another major airport is Murcia-San Javier Airport (MJV / LELC), which has international and domestic flights from Murcia and is 61 miles from Alicante.
As one of the most popular areas on the Costa Blanca, Alicante has a thriving property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Spain.
A three-bed apartment will cost from around €25,000, while a two-bedroom house will cost around €70,000. A luxurious five-bedroom house with a pool and plenty of outdoor space will cost around €4 million and a three-bedroom house on the outskirts of the city will cost from around €190,000.
The old town of Alicante is sprawled on the hillside beneath the castle, where you can discover the colourful meandering streets between high whitewashed walls.
The Costa Blanca has an abundance of golf courses. There are 15 within the province, all at reasonable driving distance from Alicante city – discover them all when you move to Spain!
Looming over Alicante, the castle of Santa Barbara is a fortress with medieval Arab origins and amazing panoramic views of Alicante from the top (you can also get the lift to the top)!
Located next to the old town, this pristine beach is perfect for a day relaxing or swimming in the crystal clear waters.
Close to Postiguet Beach is the Basilica of Santa Maria, a former mosque that was turned into a church, and is the oldest and prettiest in the city.
Get a feel for Alicante along the refined, marble-laid promenade is useful for way-finding, as it starts in the old-town and continues along the city’s seafront next to the marina.
This museum full of history was crowned the winner of the European Museum of the Year Award in 2004.
Whether you’re looking for fresh fruit and veg, fish, meat or typical jamon, head down to Mercado Central and do some haggling!
Only a third of the works at this museum can be displayed at any time and the display is rotated throughout the year, so no two visits will be the same.
Admire the beautiful yachts moored up and watch the world go by while enjoying a drink or bite to eat at one of the restaurants and bars in the marina.
This restaurant comes highly recommended for Spanish, Mediterranean and Latin cuisine.
Open: 1pm until 6pm on weekends, 1:30 pm until 5pm on weekdays
Address: Darsena Pesquera, Local 10, 03008 Alicante
Book: 623 19 65 60
Price: €€-€€€
This Michelin star restaurant serves beautifully presented Mediterranean and Greek fusion cuisine.
Open: 1:30pm until 3pm and 8pm until 10pm on weekends, 8pm until 10pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays
Address: Calle Argensola # 8, 03002 Alicante
Book: 966 39 81 54
If you’re a fan of burgers, Tepuy Burger serves juicy patties and a range of fresh toppings.
Open: 1:30pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm
Address: Calle de Bazan No 47, 03001 Alicante
Book: 670 11 34 35
A gastronomic experience, in this Lebanese restaurant you will find incredible veggie and vegan tapas as well as highly recommended oriental teas and baklava!
Open: 12pm until 4:30pm and 6:30pm until 11pm, 12pm until 4:30pm on Sundays
Address: Calle Peru 13 Local 2E, 03008 Alicante
Book: 966 08 07 39
Price: €
Using only the freshest ingredients, Italian restaurant Ciao Miami has been a family business for 60 years and also offer vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.
Open: 11am until 1am
Address: Paseo Explanada de Espana 7, 03001 Alicante
Book: 965 20 74 01
Located on the beautiful marina in Alicante, Restaurante Darsena serves amazing Mediterranean, seafood and Spanish dishes with a stunning view.
Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm, 1pm until 4pm on Sundays
Address: Lg Muelle Levante 6 Marina Deportiva, 03002 Alicante
Book: 965 20 73 99
Price: €€€€
Due to its nautical location, they serve up some of the best fish dishes in the area and a particularly good paella, as well as vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.
Open: 11am until 12am
Address: Lg Muelle Levante 6. Marina Deportiva Puerto de Alicante, 03002 Alicante
Book: 965 20 20 93
This restaurant, located in the charming old town of Alicante, specialises in traditional Spanish dishes, including octopus and spiced chorizo, and decadent homemade desserts.
Open: 12pm until 4:30pm and 7pm until 11:30pm
Address: Calle de Jorge Juan 6, 03002 Alicante
Book: 637 87 97 03
An absolutely stunning and unique restaurant in Alicante, Restaurante Espacio Montoro serves up healthy Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine with friendly and attentive service.
Open: 8pm until 12am on Thursdays, 1:30pm until 5:30pm and 8pm until 12am on Saturdays and Sundays
Address: Av. Albufereta, 13, 03016 Alicante
Book: 966 04 43 65
You can’t go to Spain without trying some tapas! This tapas restaurant offers particularly tasty small plates with a wonderful ambience to enjoy your food.
Open: 12:30pm until 12am
Address: Calle Periodista Pirula Arderius 3, 03001 Alicante
Book: 965 14 50 95
When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Alicante has some impressive international and local schools to choose from.
King’s College, The British School Of Alicante is a highly respected school teaching pupils from the age of three years old until the age of 18. For European schools, The European School of Alicante is one of thirteen European Schools and the only one in Spain.
Montessori Kindergarten Mar de Estrellas teaches a comprehensive education in English in mixed-age classes from three years old.
Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Alicante has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.
This public hospital is open 24-hours for emergencies and offers English speaking doctors.
Address: Pintor Baeza, 11, 03010 Alicante
Contact: 965 93 30 00 or click here
Clinica HLA Vistahermosa has a 24-hour emergency service and is the best private hospital in Alicante.
Address: Avinguda de Denia, 103, 03015 Alacant
Contact: 966 70 93 12 or click here
This public medical centre treats those entitled to public healthcare in Spain and is integrated into the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health of the Generalitat Valenciana.
Address: C. Arpon, 11, 03540 Alicante
Contact: 965 91 83 10 or click here
Clinica Dental Churraca has a professional team of dentists who can see to all of your oral health needs.
Address: C. Churruca, 30, 03003 Alicante
Contact: 965 92 81 96
Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.
That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Alicante.
Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112
National police: 091
Local police: 092
