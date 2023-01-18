Budget shop Pepco to expand after successful pilot project with 100 new shops opening in 2023

By Betty Henderson • 18 January 2023 • 11:29

Polish low-cost brand, Pepco will expand its presence in Spain with 100 new branches set to open in 2023.

SHOPPERS in Spain get set to grab a bargain as the low-cost shop, Pepco prepares to open in 100 new locations in 2023. The decision was announced on Monday, January 16 as the brand adapts to a changing market in the country.

The Polish low-cost brand first arrived in Spain in 2021 after buying ‘Dealz’ supermarkets from the British brand, Poundland which launched in Torremolinos, Málaga in 2014.

Pepco rebranded and converted existing ‘Dealz’ shops to become ‘Pepco’ shops. The pilot project saw the brand close 2022 with 70 shops throughout the country.

Pepco’s rebrand and expansion during the last year received an excellent reception due to spiralling inflation and the need for low-cost goods. The shop will compete with Primark in Spain, selling a variety of clothing and homeware items. The former Dealz shops stocked a range of food and personal care products, which will still be offered on a smaller scale in the new Pepco shops.

Pepco will also increase its presence in other western European markets, including in Italy during 2023.