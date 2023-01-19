Barcelona joins AstraZeneca’s ‘Inspiring Cities’ project to raise awareness of importance of air quality

It is a collaborative initiative that seeks to raise awareness of the importance of air quality in respiratory health.

With this project, the pharmaceutical company, together with leading scientific societies and respiratory patient associations, aims to inspire the development of municipal initiatives to improve air quality.

Barcelona City Council has signed the contract to build a healthy future for all.

This collaborative initiative is part of the 2030 Agenda’s drive for the city and seeks to raise awareness among municipalities, health professionals and the general public about the problem of air quality and its influence on people’s health and quality of life.

The higher the Air Quality Index (AQI) value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.