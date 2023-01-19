Big Eyes Coin skyrockets to 16.1 million dollars in presale! can it surpass other Philanthropic Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Cardano?

By EWN • 19 January 2023 • 10:50

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is wasting no time to stamp its authority on the crypto market by generating an impressive 16 million dollars in presale.

And with stage 9 commencing, there is no telling how far this cat-themed meme coin will go, particularly when investors can apply the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 and gain a huge 200% bonus on their purchase.

The progress of Big Eyes Coin is so impressive that other philanthropic coins like Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) may need to step up their game if they want to avoid being surpassed in the future.

After all, these top ten cryptocurrencies have not been going through the best period recently. At the time of writing, Ethereum is priced at $1,566.46 and Cardano has certainly seen better days at $0.3535.

Both of these are pretty pathetic when you consider Ethereum was once valued at $4,724.31 in November 2021 and Cardano boasted a price of $2.8507 in September 2021.

Thankfully, things do seem to be improving in the crypto universe in the last week or so, with most established coins displaying an upward trend.

Regardless, with Big Eyes Coin’s current momentum, overtaking Ethereum and Cardano is not beyond the realms of possibility, especially when officially launched.

Ethereum: Decentralised applications and the merge

Ethereum is renowned for its role in the development of Decentralised applications without the involvement of a third party. Hence, the creation of many valuable online programs for crypto geeks such as Uniswap, Pancake Swap, and OpenSea.

And since September, Ethereum has also become one of the less damaging cryptocurrencies on the market.

The upgrade known as ‘The Merge’ allowed Ethereum to go from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, reducing its carbon footprint by 99.99% in the process.

Cardano: One of the first Eco-Friendly Cryptocurrencies

Cardano is mainly notorious for its innovative and lucrative NFTs such as Clay Mates, where items have been sold for as much as $200,000.

But what is often forgotten is Cardano is one of the first environmentally friendly cryptocurrencies on the planet.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano has always implemented a proof-of-stake mechanism. Therefore, it arguably deserves to be held in higher regard because of its original philanthropic initiative.

Big Eyes Coin: Donating to ocean-saving charities and giving back to its community

Big Eyes Coin is ready to blow its crypto competitors away with its proposal of ocean-saving charity donations and creating a fun-filled community of cat lovers.

According to the Big Eyes Coin whitepaper, 5% of total supply will be donated to ocean-saving charities like The Seashepherd, Orca Network, and Fundlife International.

Thus, anyone who invests in Big Eyes Coin will passively be helping to save wildlife, clean the oceans, and slow global warming.

As for the community, Big Eyes Coin intends to host a range of exciting in-person events, so investors can feel a sense of unity and enjoyment in their investment journey.

Final Thoughts

It is not a coincidence Big Eyes Coin has eclipsed over 16 million dollars in presale. The meme coin offers groundbreaking, philanthropic features which could give it an edge over Ethereum and Cardano in years to come.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido