Doggy dental care: How to keep your furry friend’s canines in top condition

By Betty Henderson • 19 January 2023 • 14:55
Brushing your dog’s teeth at least once a week helps to keep those canines in top condition!
CARING for your dog means thinking about all aspects of its health, including teeth. Dogs often eat hard, crunchy foods and maintaining great dental health helps to prevent painful conditions and keep that tail wagging!
It might sound silly but just like humans, dogs need regular teeth cleaning to keep them strong and healthy. Dogs don’t need daily tooth brushing but as often as possible is recommended. Use a specially developed dog toothpaste and your dog will love having its teeth brushed.
You can give your dog chewable treats to reduce plaque and tartar build up on the surface of its teeth.
Taking your dog for teeth cleaning once a year can help your vet to catch any issues and keep your dog smiling.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.