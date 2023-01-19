Residents in Mallorca’s Pollensa mourn the loss of popular Local Police officer following illness

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 13:31

Residents in Mallorca's Pollensa mourn the loss of popular Local Police officer. Image: Local Police of Pollensa/Facebook

RESIDENTS in Mallorca’s Pollensa have shared in the loss of popular Local Police officer Llàtzer, who died on Thursday, January 19 following a reported illness.

The Local Police of Pollensa (Mallorca) shared the heartbreaking news that Llàtzer Mendez Vich has died. News of his death led to hundreds of tributes being shared online.

“From the bottom of our hearts we want to express the sadness we feel for the loss of our friend and colleague Latzer,” the police force wrote on Facebook.

“All the Local Police of Pollença will remember you for being a great person and a great professional.”

It added: “We will never forget you Llàtzer.

“May the earth be mild to you.”

Llàtzer had reportedly been a member of the police force, based in Pollensa (Pollença), a town and municipality in the northern part of the island of Mallorca, near Cap de Formentor and Alcúdia, for many years.

According to the Spanish news outlet Ultima Hora, the police officer had been suffering from a long illness.

Tributes flooded social media for the Local Police officer of Pollensa.

Kay Horsnell wrote on Facebook: “Such a lovely man. He had such a sense of fun and life. Good bless you Lazarus may you rest in peace. Sending love and condolences to Nicky and your daughter xxx.”

While another said: “An endearing man, one of those people you are grateful to have met. We carry you in our hearts Lazarus. Thank you and have a safe trip.”

The Local Police department of Alcúdia also commented online, writing: “From the Local Police of Alcúdia we want to give our condolences to all his family and all his colleagues. Rest in peace.”

