Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Evgenii Sribnyi/Shutterstock.com

Alexei Pavlov was dismissed from his post as the assistant secretary of the Russian Security Council by President Vladimir Putin for no apparent reason.

On Friday, January 20, Russian leader Vladimir Putin fired Alexei Pavlov from his post as assistant secretary of the Russian Security Council. The relevant presidential decree has already been signed.

A spokesperson for the Security Council told TASS that Lieutenant General Pavlov was moving to another job, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

“Release Pavlov Alexei Anatolyevich from the post of Assistant Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation”, Putin’s decree read. This document was published on January 20 on the official internet portal of legal information. Putin’s reasons for the dismissal of the lieutenant general were not specified.

Alexey Pavlov had been Assistant Secretary of the Security Council since 2009. Prior to that, he worked in various positions in the FSB of Russia and in the Federal Agency for Government Communications and Information under the President, which existed until 2003.

In 2022 Pavlov had an article called ‘Arguments and Facts’ published by aif.ru. In it, he stressed the need for the ‘desatanisation’ of Ukraine. According to the official, since the 1990s, the number of followers of religious sects had increased in Ukraine, and after 2014, Kyiv decided to ‘prohibit the real values ​​that the Orthodox faith, Islam and Judaism carry’.

As a result, according to Pavlov, Ukraine was turned into a ‘totalitarian hypersect’, and ‘those in power in Kyiv were the first to turn into militant fanatics, whose views are directly opposite to those of normal people’.

Pavlov also accused the American authorities of striving, through the imprisoned Ukrainian politicians, to ‘ban real values’.

In his article, Pavlov claimed that the former Acting President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Turchynov, was a neo-Pentecostal. He also suggested that former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk was a Hubbardist and Scientologist.

Ukrainian oligarchs Igor Kolomoisky and Viktor Pinchuk were called Lubavitcher Hasidim by the Assistant Secretary of the Security Council. It was the adherents of non-traditional religious movements who showed the greatest cruelty in the Donbas, Pavlov noted at the time.

