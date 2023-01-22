City to host the Arena 1000 Playas de Orihuela Beach Handball Championship

“For the fifth consecutive year, this summer Orihuela will host the celebration of this great sporting event that brings together dozens of national teams.” Luis Quesada, Mayor of the area, confirmed.

“The Department of Sports will continue to support the hosting of such championships, in which sport also acts as a tool for local development as it promotes our coastline, gastronomy, heritage, culture and traditions, the Mayor added.

The Mayor also thanked the Royal Spanish Handball Federation for its commitment to Orihuela to host, once again, the Arena 1000 Playas de Orihuela “this is great news for our city and for the dissemination of the practice of sport through events as attractive as this, a dynamic event of the territory, our municipality and our region.”