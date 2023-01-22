Buckingham Palace reveals plans for spectacular King Charles Coronation concert at Windsor Castle Close
City to host the Arena 1000 Playas de Orihuela Beach Handball Championship

By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 17:07

City to host the Arena 1000 Playas de Orihuela Beach Handball Championship. Image: Orihuela City Council.

Sports tourism has been one of the main protagonists that Orihuela has taken to the International Tourism Fair (FITFUR) in Madrid.

“For the fifth consecutive year, this summer Orihuela will host the celebration of this great sporting event that brings together dozens of national teams.” Luis Quesada, Mayor of the area, confirmed.

“The Department of Sports will continue to support the hosting of such championships, in which sport also acts as a tool for local development as it promotes our coastline, gastronomy, heritage, culture and traditions, the Mayor added.

The Mayor also thanked the Royal Spanish Handball Federation for its commitment to Orihuela to host, once again, the Arena 1000 Playas de Orihuela “this is great news for our city and for the dissemination of the practice of sport through events as attractive as this, a dynamic event of the territory, our municipality and our region.”

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

