By Anna Ellis • 22 January 2023 • 14:00

Pinoso starts the new year with almost thirty gratefully received blood donations. Image: Pinoso City Council.

The Pinoso Town Council Health Department has thanked the public for their response to the last call for solidarity to donate blood on Monday, January 16.

A total of 29 people came forward and one person donated blood for the first time.

The City Council has requested that anyone who is eligible to give blood attend the next collection at the Health Centre on February 13.

Blood or the components of blood are used to treat patients with medical conditions such as anaemia, cancer blood disorders, and those having surgery.

Blood is made up of a number of components, including red blood cells, platelets and plasma. Each of these can be used to treat many different conditions.

Blood is usually separated into its individual components or parts, so a patient can be given the particular component they need. This makes the most of every blood donation, as the components in one unit of blood (or one donation) can be used to treat different patients.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

