Best soloists and conductors of classical music will be at Almeria’s Music Festival

Almeria City Council has confirmed that this is an event that will bring together some of the best soloists and conductors of classical music orchestras and bands in a programme that combines specialised training, a competition of performers and also large-scale recitals open to the general public.

The recitals open to the general public will offer free admission until the full capacity of the venue is reached.

The activities will take place in venues such as the Royal Professional Conservatory of Music, the University of Almeria, the EMMA hall of the Municipal School of Music and Arts, the Apolo Theatre and the Maestro Padilla Municipal Auditorium. Both the jury of the performance competition and the festival’s teachers and performers come from countries such as Italy, Holland, France, Poland, Germany and South Korea, as well as Spain.