Best soloists and conductors of classical music will be at Almeria’s Music Festival

By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 14:41

Best soloists and conductors of classical music will be at Almeria's Music Festival. Image: furtseff / Shutterstock.com.

From February 4 until March 19, Almeria is set to host its IV International Music Festival Almeria 2023.

Almeria City Council has confirmed that this is an event that will bring together some of the best soloists and conductors of classical music orchestras and bands in a programme that combines specialised training, a competition of performers and also large-scale recitals open to the general public.

The recitals open to the general public will offer free admission until the full capacity of the venue is reached.

The activities will take place in venues such as the Royal Professional Conservatory of Music, the University of Almeria, the EMMA hall of the Municipal School of Music and Arts, the Apolo Theatre and the Maestro Padilla Municipal Auditorium. Both the jury of the performance competition and the festival’s teachers and performers come from countries such as Italy, Holland, France, Poland, Germany and South Korea, as well as Spain.

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

