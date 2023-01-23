BREAKING NEWS: BBC chairman demands scrutiny panel to review his job following claims over helping Boris Johnson get a loan

By Imran Khan • 23 January 2023 • 15:02

Head of BBC Richard Sharp asks his job to be reviewed after reports of his involvement in helping former UK PM Boris Johnson secure a loan by arranging a guarantor

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has asked for an investigation in order to examine a potential involvement in a case related to helping former UK prime minister Boris Johnson get a loan.

As per reports, his demand to have a scrutiny panel look into conflicts of interest has come after claims that Sharp helped arrange for a guarantor to help Johnson for a loan of up to £800,000 (€909,360).

Meanwhile, a statement by Sharp cited by Sky news said that “While the appointment of the chairman is solely a matter for the government”, he wants to ensure that “all appropriate guidelines have been followed within the BBC since I have joined”.

He further added, “We have many challenges at the BBC and I know that distractions such as this are not welcome”.

The case of Sharp´s involvement in helping Johnson was reported by the Sunday Times. The report said that Sharp had helped to arrange a guarantor in late 2020.

Following this, it was also claimed that the former pm, who was in power then, went on to recommend Sharp for the position of BBC chairman.

But a statement issued by Johnson´s spokesperson has said that the report is “rubbish”.

The statement added that both sides have also denied any conflict of interest.

As per the BBC, Sharp “has agreed with the board’s senior independent director”, that they will publish the conclusions “in the interest of transparency” after the nomination committee looks into the matter related to conflicts of interest, during their next meeting.

