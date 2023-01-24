Following a hugely successful year in the UK for hosting major sporting events, a new report commissioned by UK Sport has revealed the huge benefits that hosting major events delivers for the UK.

The report stated that over 4 in 5 Britons (83 per cent) are proud that the UK hosts major sporting events, and almost 3 in 4 (70 per cent) said that watching or attending major sporting events positively impacts their happiness.

Over 2.7 million people attended events in 25 locations, bringing in new money and ensuring that economic benefits are felt across the UK.

More than 23,000 people were provided with the opportunity to volunteer at major sporting events in the UK in 2022, helping them to develop new skills.

Simon Morton, Deputy CEO at UK Sport, confirmed: “This new report serves as powerful evidence demonstrating that hosting major sporting events can make a significant economic, societal, reputational, sporting and environmental contribution to the entire UK.”

“Crucially, as this report shows, the benefits of hosting events are felt in communities right across the country.”