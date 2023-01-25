Help from Down Under could be at hand for UK’s collapsed Britishvolt

By Linda Hall • 25 January 2023 • 11:33

BRITISHVOLT RESCUE: Non-binding offer from Recharge Industries Photo credit: Britishvolt

BRITISHVOLT, hailed as a prime example of the government’s success in securing business investment for the UK, went into administration last month.

The electric car battery manufacturer had hoped to build a £3.8 billion (approximately €4.3 billion) factory near Blyth in Northumberland with government funding if it found investors. Instead Britishvolt collapsed after talks of a rescue bid by several investors fell through, with most of its 300 employees immediately made redundant.

Now help could be at hand following a nonbinding offer from Recharge Industries, an Australian start-up linked to New York-based investment firm Scale Facilitation, which intends to build a battery factory in Geelong, the former car manufacturing centre near Melbourne.

Thanks to Australia’s mineral deposits, the proposed lithium-ion plant would not be dependent on Chinese or Russian materials and the risk of supply chain holdups.

A Britishvolt deal “made strategic sense” Geelong-born David Collard, Scale Facilitation’s founder and chief executive told the international media.

Referring to the spirit of Aukus – the trilateral security pact between the UK, Australia and the US – Collard said that strengthening connections with “our friends in the UK” was in the general interest” especially when most others are kicking them when they’re down.”

