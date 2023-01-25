More chance of winning a prize with the UK’s Premium Bonds

By Linda Hall • 25 January 2023 • 17:49
PREMIUM BONDS: Greater chance of a win
Photo credit: Pixabay/moneyvortex
The new rate, a 14-year high, comes into force from February onwards.
Premium Bonds earn no interest but instead the interest rate funds the monthly tax-free draw. The bonds are the UK’s biggest savings product, with more than 21 million participants investing £119 billion (approximately €137 billion) in them.
Nevertheless, the chance of each £1 (€1.13) bond proving a winner is still fixed at 24,000 to 1, since the number of prizes worth between £50 (€56.75) and £100,000 (€113,472) will increase in the next draw, but there will be fewer £25 (€28.38) prizes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.